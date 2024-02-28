BJP’s Core Group Meeting With 8 States Today, Here’s What’s on Agenda

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, and state officials and chief ministers, among others, will be present in the meeting.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With just a few days left for the dates to be announced for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Wednesday hold an important meeting of the core group committee involving 8 states at the party headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. During the meeting, an important discussion about the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held, a source told news agency ANI.

Sources told the news agency that the chief ministers and party officials of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, and the other three states will be present at the meeting on Wednesday.

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the core group meeting of five states was called at the BJP headquarters.

The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh.

The meeting was held in phases and saw discussion for the preparation of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

