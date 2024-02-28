Manipur Police Officer Abducted By 200 Gunmen From Home, Army Deployed in Area

police said that Imphal West Additional Superintendent of Police, Moirangthem Amit Singh, was abducted by suspected members of the Arambai Tenggol

In the video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also stated that stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

Imphal: At a time when violence continues to rock the state, senior Manipur police officer was kidnapped from home by 200 armed men. However, with prompt action from police, the officer was released from the captors.

Giving details, police said that Imphal West Additional Superintendent of Police, Moirangthem Amit Singh, was abducted by suspected members of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, from his residence in Imphal West district.

Local police in a statement said that around 200 armed suspects, believed to be Arambai Tenggol cadres, stormed Mayengbam’s home and vandalised his property and then abducted him.

He added that the security forces including the Indian Army were called in after the incident was reported.

Soon after the incident was reported, police and security forces launched a rescue operation, successfully secured Kumar’s release within hours. The officer was later admitted to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

The incident was reported around 7 PM on Tuesday when a group of Arambai Tenggol cadres attacked Kumar’s house in Wangkhei, Imphal East. The prime objective behind the abduction is believed to be the officer’s involvement in the arrest of six group members for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft.







