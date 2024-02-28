NationalPolitics

Gigantic Consignment Of Meth, Charas, Morphine Seized; Amid Shah Hails Biggest Offshore Seizure

More than 3,300 kg of banned narcotic substances worth thousands of crores in the international market were seized in Gujarat’s Porbandar on Wednesday.

Major Drug Haul In Gujarat: Gigantic Consignment Of Meth, Charas, Morphine Seized; Amid Shah Hails 'Biggest Offshore Seizure'

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau, the Navy and the Gujarat Police have seized a gigantic consignment of 3,132 kg of drugs in a joint operation. The seizure makes it the largest in terms of quantity, in recent times, said the Indian Navy in a statement. The suspicious vessel was intercepted near the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea. The contraband, along with the apprehended boat and crew, were handed over to the law enforcement agencies at an Indian port, on February 27, they added. The items seized included 3089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine.

Taking to X, Shah said the historic success is a testament to the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to making the nation drug-free. “Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized. The historic success is a testament to our govt’s unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police,” Amit Shah said.

Massive drug bust in New Delhi and Pune

Last week, at least 1,100 kilograms of the mephedrone worth Rs 2,500 crore was seized by the police in two-day raids in parts of Pune and New Delhi. The mephedrone is also known as ‘Meow Meow’. According to reports, 700 kg of mephedrone was seized from Pune and 400 kg of the banned narcotics were recovered from the national capital.

Drugs seized from Greater Noida

Last year, drugs worth Rs 300 crore, including MDMA and Meth, were seized from a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. Also, the UP police had arrested 9 foreign nationals from the factory where MDMA and Meth were being produced illegally.






