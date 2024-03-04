Blue Dart Recognized as a Well-Known Trademark by the Indian Trademark Registry

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias leading courier and integrated express package distribution company, has been recognized with the prestigious ‘Well-Known Trademark‘ status through the Indian Trademark Registry. This adds another significant milestone to its journey of excellence and solidifies its position as the Trade Facilitator of the nation.

A “Well-Known Mark” brings forth a multitude of benefits, further amplifying Blue Dart’s competitive edge in the market. This acknowledgement ensures enhanced protection under the Trademarks Act, safeguarding the brand from unauthorized use or infringement, even from marks that are deceptively similar, even if used for different goods or services. This protection not only secures Blue Darts intellectual property rights but also maintains market clarity, preventing consumer confusion. Additionally, being recognized as a well-known mark significantly increases the brands value, strengthening trust and credibility among customers and stakeholders even further.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Limited, expressed his pride in the companys achievement, stating, “This milestone reaffirms Blue Darts eminent position in the logistics industry and emphasizes its commitment to excellence. As the company continues to innovate and redefine standards, it remains dedicated to delivering unmatched service and value to its customers.”

Notably, Blue Dart was also recently conferred with the Top Employer 2024 in India by The Top Employers Institute, the Best Express Cargo Service Provider at the Indian Cargo Award 2023, and India’s Top Value Creator 2023 by Dun & Bradstreet, among other awards.

About Blue Dart

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand’ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand’, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations’ and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies’ to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.