BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: PM Modi To Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting the different states of India, to launch development projects and address the general public, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Today, PM Modi will be flagging off a total of 10 new Vande Bharat Express Trains virtually. The Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stones of multiple railway projects virtually today in the Bhopal division. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been implemented in the country and reactions of different political leaders, from different parties are pouring in; this is a major step taken by the government ahead of the General Elections 2024. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with NSA Ajit Dowal to discuss the Gaza War and humanitarian assistance; President Murmu is on her visit to Mauritius and leaders of Belarus and New Zealand are also in India. For all hyper-local, national and international news updates, stay tuned to India.com


