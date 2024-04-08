Can BJP Retain Durg Or Will Congress Spring A Surprise?

Durg Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22.
Durg Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bilaspur is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India(ECI), the last date for filing nominations will be concluded till April 19. The scrutiny of nomination will be held till April 20.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22. The Durg votes in the third phase on May 7. The prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 Durg Lok Sabha Constituency include Vijay Baghel from Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajendra Sahu from Indian National Congress.
Durg Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates
- BJP Vijay Baghel
- INC Rajendra Sahu
- NOTA None of the above
Durg Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates
- Issue of Notification: 12-04-2024
- Last Date for filing Nominations: 19-04-2024
- Scrutiny of Nominations: 20-04-2024
- Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 22-04-2024
- Date of Poll: 07-05-2024
- Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024
- Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024
Durg Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)
In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Vijay Baghel emerged victorious, securing 849,374 votes, followed by INC’s Pratima Chandrakar — 4,57,396 votes and BSPs’ Geetanjali Singh — 20,124.
Durg Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)
In the 2014 general elections, INC candidate Tamradhwaj Sahu emerged victorious, securing 570,687 votes, followed by BJP’s Saroj Pandey — 5,53,839 votes.
