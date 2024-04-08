Group 108 Hosts Successful “108 Conclave” Unveiling Exclusive Opportunities

InternationalNational

Group 108, a leading name in the real estate realm, successfully hosted “108 Conclave” on April 6th, 2024, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Noida. The event showcased the Exclusive Benefits of Group 108 flagship projects Grandthum, Greater Noida West, and ONE FNG, sector 142 Noida – Greater Noida Expressway. Designed as per Green Building Certification requirements, both Group 108’s projects are IGBC Platinum Pre-Certified and bear platinum grade label by IGBC.

The 108 Conclave proved to be a milestone, offering attendee’s unparalleled opportunities to explore exclusive benefits curated to enhance their real estate journey. The event unveiled prime real estate opportunities that epitomize luxury and sophistication and offer robust investment potential.

Throughout the event, the attendees were introduced to the comprehensive overview of Group 108’s successful projects, ranging from premium office & retail spaces at Grandthum and ONE FNG. These projects depicted the convenience and architectural brilliance offered by Group 108 and how the brand promises a world of opportunities for prospective buyers and redefines the realty experience.

Mr. Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director of Group 108, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled by the success of 108 Conclave and extend our heartiest gratitude to all our attendees. At Group 108, we aim to assist and facilitate you in your financial aspirations. With a commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate realm, we are dedicated to shaping the future of real estate in the NCR region and beyond.”

