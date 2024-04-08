Upon Successful Completion of the Advanced Course and Passing an Assessment, Participants Received Certificates from Netrack

Netrack, a leader in data center solutions, believes in spreading knowledge and the magic of innovation. Hence, it has been a proud moment to announce the conduct of its pioneering certification course in Mumbai, aimed at addressing the growing demand for comprehensive training in modular data center design and technology. These are comprehensive training with certification aimed to add value to the professional life of those opting for them. Over the years, these courses have become essential for professionals to equip themselves with the latest skills and knowledge to stay updated.

Netrack comprehensive training in modular data center design and technology

The courses, namely the “Netrack Certified Modular Data Centre Designer (Base Course)” and the “Netrack Certified Modular Data Centre Specialist (Advanced Course),” are designed to empower professionals in the field of modular data center design and technology. The “Netrack Certified Modular Data Centre Designer” course is an all-inclusive training program developed by our esteemed Field Engineering and Projects team. Customized for data solution center architects, pre-sale teams, IT managers, and project managers, this 3-hour training program covers various aspects of both conventional and modular data center designs that include server racks. Participants gained insights into best practices, innovative solutions, and the latest trends in data center design.

As part of our commitment to delivering exceptional learning experiences, this Workshop was organized in Mumbai for 40 participants. The session focused on the base course certification and was conducted by renowned experts Mr. Krishna Raj along with Mr. Vikesh and Mr. Dhruvit. The engaging training session was followed by a networking lunch, fostering a conducive environment for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

The “Netrack Certified Modular Data Centre Specialist” course offers hands-on experience in the Netrack Facility. Participants received a day-long interactive training session, enabling them to gain practical knowledge on the products. The course also included a session on Bill of Material sizing and design considerations, equipping participants with the tools to excel in advanced modular data center design. Netrack also provided basic training materials to facilitate a seamless learning experience for all participants.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The overwhelming success of the training session in Mumbai has spurred Netrack to expand these certification courses nationwide. The enthusiastic response to these certification courses underscores their importance in advancing the data center industry.