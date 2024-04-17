Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Win Morena Constituency For The Third Time?

Morena Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Morena Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh and is famous for its historical and cultural significance. The seat has a significant presence of Dalit, Thakur, and Brahmin communities, which play a key role in the electoral dynamics. Morena Lok Sabha constituency is considered a stronghold of the BJP, which won the 2014 and 2019 general elections here.

Morena Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The Constituency will go on poll in phase three on 7 May.

Morena Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Morena Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Morena Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The Congress party has fielded Satyapal Singh Sikarwar against BJP candidate Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar from Morena.

Morena Constituency: 2019 Elections

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar claimed victory in the Morena constituency, bringing in an impressive 541689 votes. However, his closest rival, Ramniwas Rawat of the INC, couldn’t match those numbers. Despite getting 428348 votes, Rawat fell short by 113341 votes, effectively conceding victory to Tomar.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2024: Constituency-Wise Voting Dates:

April 19: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara

April 26: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

May 7: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh

May 13: Dewas, Ujjain, Indore, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa







