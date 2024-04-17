Home

TMC Releases Party’s Manifesto; Promises Several Welfare Measures, Repeal of CAA | Key Takeaways

The TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January over disagreements regarding seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal.

File Photo (ANI)

Kolkata: The TMC on Wednesday released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto promising several social welfare measures and repeal of the CAA if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters here, TMC’s Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’ Brien said, “these are the promises which we will fulfill as part of INDIA bloc, when it forms the next government.”

“We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country,” senior TMC leader Amit Mitra said.

TMC Manifesto: Here Are Key Highlights

100 work guarantee for the labours. Minimum wage will be 400/-

Concrete House for all.

All BPL families will get 10 cylinder free of charge

Each ration card holders will get 5kg ration every month. It will be delivered at the door step free of cost.

Increase of scholarship for the Higher education of ST, SC, OBC

Old-age pension will increase to 1000/-

Implementation of Swaminathan commission to guarantee MSP through law.

All degree and diploma holders till the age of 25 years will get economic assistance for skill based training

Higher education students will get 10 lakh rupees credit card

CAA will be abolished, NRC & UCC will not be implemented

13 to 18 years old girl child will get yearly 1000 and at a time 25000/-

All women will get economic assistance

Aayushman Bharat scheme will be replaced by another scheme worth rs 10 lakhs.

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families.

