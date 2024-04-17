Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Praises Warrior Lachit Barphukan, Says ‘Congress Doesn’t Respect Sentiments of People Of Assam’

Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi has alleged that the ‘Congress has a problem with the heritage of our country’ in the latest election rally in Nalbari.

Guwahati: A war of words ensues as Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Wednesday that Congress does not respect the sentiments of the people of Assam. During a public gathering in Nalbari district, PM Modi said, “Due to the efforts of the BJP government, the 400th birth anniversary of the great warrior of Assam, Lachit Barphukan, was celebrated in the entire country. The brand ambassador of Gamocha in Assam is Modi himself. But Congress ridicules me when I wear the traditional clothes of Assam.”

The Prime Minister said, “Congress has a problem with the heritage of our country.” PM Modi outlined the development initiatives of the BJP government for the betterment of Assam.

Mentioning the country’s largest Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor facility that is coming up in Assam’s Jagiroad, PM Modi said, “Today, Assam is creating new records of development. The country’s largest river bridge, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, and the country’s longest rail-road bridge, Bogibeel Bridge, are in Assam. AIIMS was opened in Guwahati and new medical colleges were built in Barpeta and Kokrajhar.”

“Work is also going on at a fast pace on the plan to open cancer hospitals in five districts of Assam, and six new engineering colleges are also coming up in the state,” he added.

PM Modi Mentions North East Gas Grid

The Prime Minister also mentioned that to meet the energy needs of this region, the North East Gas Grid is being built at a cost of Rs 90,000 crore and the Barauni Guwahati Pipeline has been dedicated to the country under the Urja Ganga Gas Pipeline project.

“These are not just development figures but examples of everyone’s efforts,” he added.

PM Modi said, “The BJP has promised in its manifesto that the government will put the country’s heritage on the global map, which will increase the possibility of global tourism in Assam. Along with Kashi Viswanath, Kamakhya temple corridor is also built.”

