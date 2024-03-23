Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Mahua Moitra’s Home, Multiple Locations Linked With Former TMC MP

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple locations linked to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha Member Mahua Moitra in connection with the in cash-for-query case against her. The raids come after CBI filed an FIR against the former TMC MP on Thursday in response to directives from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The CBI had registered an FIR against the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, as per the directives of the Lokpal. The Lokpal has mandated the agency to submit a report within six months. The former MP, Moitra, faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha in December due to alleged “unethical conduct”.

Despite this setback, Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and is gearing up for the upcoming general elections as a TMC candidate from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal.

The Lokpal’s intervention came after a preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey accused Moitra of soliciting cash and gifts from a Dubai-based businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, in exchange for asking questions in the House. These questions were allegedly aimed at targeting industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.