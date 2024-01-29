Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Amanora Park Town Hosts Quintessence

Embracing the spirit of unity and talent, Quintessence, an intra-school festival, unfolded its vibrant second edition at the esteemed Chatrabhuj Narsee School – Amanora Park Town cns.ac.in. The festival in its second edition is a testament to the collective enthusiasm of students from five schools under the Chairperson & Trustee of the visionary Mr. Sujay Jairaj.

Sujay Jairaj & Minal Thacker at Quintessence, Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Pune

This years extravaganza saw spirited participation from students of Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and GIFT City(Gujarat), Jamnabai Narsee International School in Mumbai & Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Mumbai and Pune. Over 1300 student participants and 150 categories in culture and sports set the stage for a dynamic and healthy competition among the bright minds of tomorrow.

Minal Thacker with participants at Quintessence

Says Mr.Sujay Jairaj, Chairperson & Trustee, “Quintessence is a testament to the diverse capabilities of our students, and we are excited to see them embrace healthy competition, foster camaraderie, and create lasting memories.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The name Quintessence, representing the most perfect example of a quality or class, perfectly aligns with the festivals essence. Symbolized by the logo Joie de vivre, denoting the exuberant enjoyment of life, Quintessence was conceived to foster a celebration of students talents, both on the field and in creative and performing arts.

“This event unifies the power of healthy competition. It brings together students from diverse backgrounds & mutual respect. Through spirited competition , it becomes a catalyst for personal growth, teamwork and the joy of shared achievement. It is a celebration of talent, a platform for collaboration and a reflection of the vibrant spirits within our schools,” says Trustee Ms.Minal Thacker.

Quintessence continues to inspire and nurture the multifaceted talents of the youth, creating an environment where excellence and joie de vivre converge and is celebrated by the students, teachers & families.

Instagram Handle : @chatrabhuj.narsee.school