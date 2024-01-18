Check PNR Status, Live Train Location, Coach Position and Train Schedule: All in One Place-WhatsApp

Railofy, a leading innovator in the travel technology space, is proud to announce the release of its upgraded WhatsApp Bot, bringing a comprehensive suite of features that put all Indian railway information at passengers fingertips.

Check PNR Status, Live Train Location, Coach Position and Train Schedule on WhatsApp

With Railofys new and improved WhatsApp Bot, users can now effortlessly access a range of essential services, making their railway journeys more convenient and enjoyable. The key features include:

1. PNR Status: Check your PNR status instantly, ensuring you are well-informed about your reservation details.

2. Order Food in Train: Enjoy a delightful culinary experience during your journey by conveniently ordering food from 100+ top brands such as Haldirams, Subway, Hotplate Express, through the WhatsApp Bot.

3. Where Is My Train: Real-time tracking allows passengers to stay updated on their trains location, reducing uncertainty and providing peace of mind.

4. Train Schedule: Instantly check and access detailed train schedules to efficiently plan your journey and stay informed about any changes.

5. Coach Position: Know exactly where your coach is positioned on the train, making boarding and alighting a seamless process.

6. Book Return Ticket: Easily book return tickets through the WhatsApp Bot, simplifying the overall ticketing process.

Railofys commitment to enhancing the passenger experience is evident in the user-friendly design and robust functionality of the upgraded WhatsApp Bot. The integration of these features aims to empower travellers with information and services that cater to their diverse needs.

To experience the upgraded Railofy WhatsApp Bot, users can simply save the number (+91 98811 93322) and send a message to get started.

For more information about Railofy and its innovative solutions, please visit www.railofy.com/pnr-status.