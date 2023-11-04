National

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Kharge Confident Of Winning State Polls, Says ‘Congress Sabke Dil Mein Hai…’

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is extremely confident of the party’s win in the upcoming polls. He also said, ‘Congress sabke dil mein hai..’ – Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge Confident Of Winning State Polls, Says ‘Congress Sabke Dil Mein Hai…’

Source

