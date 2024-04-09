The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Gets ‘Z’ Category CRPF Security Cover

The Centre has provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandos in view of potential threats. According to reports, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has entrusted the Central Reserve Police Force with providing a contingent of about 40-45 personnel for the task. The decision comes after the central security agencies prepared a threat perception report, which recommended robust security measures for chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The move comes amid preparations for the seven-phase general elections that begin on April 19.

The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his travels across the country, the sources said. Rajiv Kumar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1984 batch, assumed the role of the 25th Chief Election Commissioner on May 15, 2022. He served as an election commissioner in the poll body, having been appointed to the position on September 1, 2020.







