93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024-the awards aimed to acknowledge and honor the practices of the audio industry. The evening was hosted at Hotel Novotel, International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai.
Red FM’s Winning Streak Continues: Emerges Maximum Awarded at the India Audio Summit & Awards 2024
The India Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the coming together of audio practices across various forms of media entertainment, categorized into Radio, Podcast, Technology, and Audio Books. Red FM secured a total of 26 awards spanning across podcasts and radio categories. The ceremony was attended by celebrities, podcasters, radio presenters, radio stations, and content creators.
Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, “We are beyond honored to be recognized at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024. The Red FM team showed up 26 times on stage, each moment being a testament to the spirit of our organization that breaks fresh ground and thinks out of the box. It is also heartening to witness Red Podcasts solidifying its position as a beloved vertical of audio content. We are always in gratitude for the encouragement it gives us to push boundaries in creating innovative content.”
Red FM has prevailed a total of 26 awards at #IASA2024
S. No.
Main Category
Categories
Project Title
Genre/Host/Organisation
1
PODCAST
Arts & Entertainment – Best Produced
Main Hoon Villain
Red FM
2
PODCAST
Religion & Spirituality – Best Show – Hindi
Holy Tales
Red FM
3
PODCAST
Religion & Spirituality – Best Show – English
Sri M Podcasts
Red FM
4
PODCAST
Horror & Thriller – Best Show
Ek Choti si horror story
Red FM
5
PODCAST
Crime Drama – Best Regional Show
Bhojpuri Murder Mystery
Red FM
6
PODCAST
Science – Best Show
India Classified
Red FM
7
PODCAST
Science – Best Show Host
India Classified
Red FM
8
PODCAST
Comedy – Best Show
Jeeja ke Saale
Red FM
9
PODCAST
Comedy – Best Produced
Daaku and Gangs: Hilarious Tales of Indias Notorious Dacoits
Red FM
10
PODCAST
Education – Best Regional Show
Scholar Bhava
Red FM
11
PODCAST
Fiction – Best Regional Show
Storiyaan
Red FM
12
PODCAST
Sex & Relationships – Best Show Host
Sanskari Sex
Red FM
13
PODCAST
Sex & Relationships – Best Produced
Sanskari Sex
Red FM
14
PODCAST
Sex & Relationships – Best Regional Show
Sanskari Sex in Marathi
Red FM
15
PODCAST
Interview – Best Show – Hindi
Survivors of 26/11: Courage And Beyond
Red FM
16
PODCAST
Interview – Best Regional Show
Scholar Bhava
Red FM
17
RADIO
Station Imaging
TICKET TO DURGA PUJA
RJ Anup
18
RADIO
The Most Effective Use of Station From ROI Perspective By A Brand
Red Label Natural Care
10 RJs from 10 different markets
19
RADIO
Best Online/ Digital FM Initiative
AMA – ASK MEGHA ANUBHAV
ANUBHAV MEGHA
20
RADIO
Best RJ Zonal – North
RJ Raunac
RJ RAUNAC
21
RADIO
Best RJ Zonal – East
BR943
RJ Mahima
22
RADIO
Best Morning Show
Morning no 1
RJ Malishka
23
RADIO
Best Digital Campaign for Client (Activation)
SUNRISE WONDER ASSAM
Red FM
24
RADIO
Best Interstitial
Bauaa
RJ RAUNAC
25
RADIO
Best Onground FM initiative
South Side Story
Red FM
26
RADIO
Best RJ Zonal – West
Morning no 1
RJ Malishka
About 93.5 RED FM
Red FM stands out as India’s largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression,’ Red FM boasts over 593 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.