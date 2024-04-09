93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024-the awards aimed to acknowledge and honor the practices of the audio industry. The evening was hosted at Hotel Novotel, International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai.

Red FM’s Winning Streak Continues: Emerges Maximum Awarded at the India Audio Summit & Awards 2024

The India Audio Summit and Awards celebrated the coming together of audio practices across various forms of media entertainment, categorized into Radio, Podcast, Technology, and Audio Books. Red FM secured a total of 26 awards spanning across podcasts and radio categories. The ceremony was attended by celebrities, podcasters, radio presenters, radio stations, and content creators.

Speaking on the wins, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, “We are beyond honored to be recognized at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2024. The Red FM team showed up 26 times on stage, each moment being a testament to the spirit of our organization that breaks fresh ground and thinks out of the box. It is also heartening to witness Red Podcasts solidifying its position as a beloved vertical of audio content. We are always in gratitude for the encouragement it gives us to push boundaries in creating innovative content.”

Red FM has prevailed a total of 26 awards at #IASA2024

S. No.

Main Category

Categories

Project Title

Genre/Host/Organisation

1

PODCAST

Arts & Entertainment – Best Produced

Main Hoon Villain

Red FM

2

PODCAST

Religion & Spirituality – Best Show – Hindi

Holy Tales

Red FM

3

PODCAST

Religion & Spirituality – Best Show – English

Sri M Podcasts

Red FM

4

PODCAST

Horror & Thriller – Best Show

Ek Choti si horror story

Red FM

5

PODCAST

Crime Drama – Best Regional Show

Bhojpuri Murder Mystery

Red FM

6

PODCAST

Science – Best Show

India Classified

Red FM

7

PODCAST

Science – Best Show Host

India Classified

Red FM

8

PODCAST

Comedy – Best Show

Jeeja ke Saale

Red FM

9

PODCAST

Comedy – Best Produced

Daaku and Gangs: Hilarious Tales of Indias Notorious Dacoits

Red FM

10

PODCAST

Education – Best Regional Show

Scholar Bhava

Red FM

11

PODCAST

Fiction – Best Regional Show

Storiyaan

Red FM

12

PODCAST

Sex & Relationships – Best Show Host

Sanskari Sex

Red FM

13

PODCAST

Sex & Relationships – Best Produced

Sanskari Sex

Red FM

14

PODCAST

Sex & Relationships – Best Regional Show

Sanskari Sex in Marathi

Red FM

15

PODCAST

Interview – Best Show – Hindi

Survivors of 26/11: Courage And Beyond

Red FM

16

PODCAST

Interview – Best Regional Show

Scholar Bhava

Red FM

17

RADIO

Station Imaging

TICKET TO DURGA PUJA

RJ Anup

18

RADIO

The Most Effective Use of Station From ROI Perspective By A Brand

Red Label Natural Care

10 RJs from 10 different markets

19

RADIO

Best Online/ Digital FM Initiative

AMA – ASK MEGHA ANUBHAV

ANUBHAV MEGHA

20

RADIO

Best RJ Zonal – North

RJ Raunac

RJ RAUNAC

21

RADIO

Best RJ Zonal – East

BR943

RJ Mahima

22

RADIO

Best Morning Show

Morning no 1

RJ Malishka

23

RADIO

Best Digital Campaign for Client (Activation)

SUNRISE WONDER ASSAM

Red FM

24

RADIO

Best Interstitial

Bauaa

RJ RAUNAC

25

RADIO

Best Onground FM initiative

South Side Story

Red FM

26

RADIO

Best RJ Zonal – West

Morning no 1

RJ Malishka

About 93.5 RED FM

Red FM stands out as India’s largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression,’ Red FM boasts over 593 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.