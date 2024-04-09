Compass Group India Holds the First-ever Compass India Cook Off (CICO) Challenge to Showcase the Exemplary Culinary Prowess in the Company

Compass Group India, the fastest-growing food and facility management services provider, announces the winners of the Compass India Cook Off (CICO), a nationwide culinary competition designed to celebrate and elevate the talents of its exceptional chefs. This one-of-a-kind culinary spectacle promised an exciting display of culinary artistry and innovation.

Winners of Compass India Cook Off (CICO) challenge

Six winning teams-three from Bangalore, two from Hyderabad, and one from Gurgaon-earned the privilege of advancing to the grand finale after competing with 50 teams across the country. The regional champions converged for a sizzling national cook-off showdown on April 5, 2024. This ultimate culinary battleground took place in a designated kitchen in Bangalore, where the Hyderabad team was given the coveted title of CICO Grand Finale Champion and the Gurgaon team secured a commendable runner-up position.

Commenting on the initiative, Vikas Chawla, Managing Director, Compass Group India, said, “Compass India Cook Off (CICO) is a platform where we are encouraging our chefs to continuously develop their skills and explore new culinary horizons. We witnessed this spirit of innovation and excellence at the recently concluded Grand Finale. A huge congratulation to our well-deserved winners, Hyderabad Team, whose creativity and exceptional culinary talent truly embodied the core values of CICO.”

“We are committed to creating a culture of innovation and excellence at Compass Group India by providing a platform for our chefs to showcase their talent and compete on a national stage. This is a win-win for all of us, as ultimately such initiatives benefit our teams, clients and their employees, who experience a diverse and exceptional dining experience delivered by our talented chefs at Compass Group India,” he added.

The culinary journey began with regional competitions across India, where top-performing teams competed for regional supremacy. Teams were evaluated based on well-defined criteria, including overall appeal, presentation, recipe complexity, authenticity of flavours, innovative techniques, relevance to workplace menus, and adherence to cost targets.

A distinguished panel of judges, comprised of both internal and external culinary experts, meticulously evaluated each dish, guaranteeing a fair and comprehensive assessment. The judges focused on factors like creativity, technical skills, and the chefs’ ability to masterfully use ingredients and curate dishes that tantalise the taste buds and embody culinary excellence.

CICO provides a platform for Compass Group India’s chefs to showcase their skills, creativity, and innovative culinary techniques while promoting culinary excellence and diversity in the food industry. Chefs and their teams, representing diverse backgrounds and culinary traditions, competed head-to-head, pushing their culinary boundaries to win the coveted CICO Grand Finale Champion trophy. This intense competition was aimed at testing their expertise, passion, and ability to create extraordinary dishes that captivate the senses and leave a lasting impression.