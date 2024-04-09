Home

Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress; Who Will Take South Goa Constituency?

South Goa Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: South Goa is one of the two Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Goa. According to the schedule, Goa will vote in just one phase on May 7 for its two Lok Sabha constituencies. The coastal state has two Lok Sabha constituencies: North Goa and South Goa.

In the 2019 general elections, the North Goa seat was won by BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik, while the South Goa seat was won by Congress candidate Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha. Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India(ECI), the last date for filing nominations is April 19. The scrutiny of nomination will be held till April 20. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22. The prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 South Lok Sabha Constituency include Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo from Bharatiya Janata Party.

South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

INC Capt. Viriato Fernandes

BJP Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo

NOTA None of the Above

South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

Issue of Notification: 12-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 19-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 20-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 22-04-2024

Date of Poll: 07-05-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

South Goa Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)

In the 2019 general elections, INC candidate Francisco Sardinha emerged victorious, securing 201,561 votes, followed by BJP’s Narendra Keshav Sawaikar — 1,91,806 votes.

South Goa Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)

In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Narendra Keshav Sawaikar emerged victorious, securing 1,98,776 votes, followed by INC’s Aleixo Lourenco — 1,66,446 votes. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the South Goa Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage







