Rajnath Singh Says Congress Manifesto Will Take India Backwards

P Chidambaram Says Katchatheevu A Stage-managed Controversy

“PM doesn’t want to answer any questions. In the last 10 years, he has not answered any of our questions also. In 2015, in an RTI reply, MEA replied saying that Katchatheevu island is based on the international maritime borderline” After looking at the evidence, GoI agreed with the Sri Lankan govt that the island fell on the Sri Lankan side. Most significant part of the letter states that Katchatheevu is “not acquired nor ceded to anyone”. So how does PM say that Katchatheevu is ceded to Sri Lanka?…If the PM was so passionate about the island- what did he do about it in the last 9 years? For 9 years the PM was silent, suddenly in the middle of the elections, they ask the BJP president to submit an RTI. This is a staged managed controversy…”


