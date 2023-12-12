Chief Justice of India, Dr D.Y. Chandrachud, Visited Kaivalyadhama to Inaugurate the Justice M.L. Pendse Centre for Cancer Survivors and Lifestyle Conditions

Lonavala on 10th December 2023, saw a bevy of legal luminaries make a bee line for Kaivalyadhama, one of the world’s oldest yoga institutes, to inaugurate the Justice M.L. Pendse Centre for Cancer Survivors and Lifestyle Conditions (Project Anand) and deliberate on an intense topic of Internal and External Conflict Resolution.

The Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Dr. D.Y. Chandrachud, inaugurated the M.L. Pendse Centre for Cancer Survivors and Lifestyle Conditions, which has opened within Kaivalyadhama’s premises. He recalled the huge impression that was made on him by Justice M.L. Pendse, a very deeply respected and beloved judge of the High Court of Bombay.

In his speech, he called Kaivalyadhama an ‘oasis‘ of greenery and simplicity in the landscape of our state, which needed to be preserved and emulated. He recalled his own experiences of being the caregiver for a cancer-stricken family and the need for their wellbeing and sustenance. He was deeply appreciative of Kaivalyadhama’s scientific research, education, and contribution of yogic therapy to our society.

This centres inauguration was accompanied by a very interesting symposium on Conflict Resolution, Internal and External. “The Bombay Bar Association was the co-organiser of this symposium, which was attended by more than 350 people, including judges, lawyers, doctors, chartered accountants, bureaucrats, mediators, and other professionals.”

Along with the CJI, Mr. Justice Abhay Oak, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Mr. D.K. Upadhyay, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, and retired judges like Justice Srikrishna and Justice Ramesh Dhanuka attended this inauguration. All of them spoke about how yoga has personally helped them bring stability to their health and integrity to their decision-making capacities.

The symposium explored various dimensions of conflict resolution. The discussions included Creating Conducive Grounds towards Conflict Resolution, which highlighted the importance of empathy in resolution, exploring how yoga practices could cultivate empathy and promote unity among individuals.

Another segment delved into Bringing Balance between the emotional mind and the rational mind, featuring renowned scholars and professionals. The session analysed examples from Mahabharat to Mahatma Gandhi, illustrating the role of yogic psychology in balancing emotional and rational decision-making.

The event also touched upon Enabling Self-Reflection in law and consciousness, captivating the audience with insightful discussions. The panellists drew from personal experiences to underscore the significance of self-reflection in achieving desired outcomes in the legal field and consciousness at large.

About Kaivalyadhama

Founded by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, Kaivalyadhama is one of the oldest pioneering yoga institutes in the world. We follow the principles and philosophy of Patanjali’s Ashtanga Yoga and take pride in teaching traditional yoga in its purest form.

Kaivalyadhama is the first Yoga institute to proactively conduct scientific research for demonstrating the benefits and uses of Yoga. We apply this knowledge to deliver holistic well-being and to impart Yogic wisdom globally.