Loyalty Of Lawyers And Judges Should Be Directed Towards Constitution: CJI DY Chandrachud Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Days before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, CJI DY Chandrachud has made an important statement, emphasizing that the loyalty of lawyers and judges must be towards the Constitution of India, only.

New Delhi: India is getting ready for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will begin a few days later, on April 19, 2024. Ahead of the elections, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has laid emphasis on how the lawyers and judges must work with complete dedication and that their loyalty should only be towards the Constitution of India. Before the General Elections begin, CJI has stressed on the needs for judges to be impartial, non-partisan. He also highlighted the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar who has also a practising lawyer.

‘Loyalty Of Lawyers, Judges Should Be Directed Towards Constitution’

As mentioned earlier, CJI DY Chandrachud has emphasised on lawyers and judges being loyal towards the Indian Constitution and has stressed on how judges must be non-partisan, ahead of the upcoming polls. At the centenary year celebration of the High Court Bar Association, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “In a vibrant and argumentative democracy like ours, most individuals have a political ideology or inclination. Aristotle said human beings are political animals, and lawyers are no exception. However, for members of the bar one’s highest loyalty should not lie with partisan interests but with the court and the constitution.” He further reiterated judiciary has always risen to “assert its independence and non-partisanship, ensuring the separation of powers from the executive, the legislature, and vested political interests.”

CJI DY Chandrachud Remembers Dr BR Ambedkar

Recalling his time at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, Justice Chandrachud said, “Nagpur holds importance in the life of one of the founders of our Republic, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is here that Babasaheb embraced Buddhism, and his final remains are enshrined in the central dome of the Deekshabhoomi stupa.” “This year marks not only the centenary of the Bar Association but also 100 years since Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar began his law practice,” the CJI said.”In honour of this milestone, the Supreme Court established a statue of Dr Ambedkar symbolising his guiding presence as we fulfil our constitutional duties. In a sense, a little part of Nagpur is now forever a part of the Supreme Court,” he added.

