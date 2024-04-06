PM Modi Filmy Jibe At Rahul, Akhilesh In Saharanpur Rally

Home

‘Do Ladkon Ki Film Jo’…: PM Modi’s Filmy Jibe At Rahul, Akhilesh In Saharanpur Rally

Saharanpur: Amid the war of words between the India bloc and the BJP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi has launched a scathing attack on Congress former president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their alliance for the upcoming general elections. Taking a filmy jibe and referring to their unsuccessful partnership in 2017 assembly polls, PM Modi said, “do ladkon ki flop film” has been released again (the flop film of two boys has been released again)

While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, the Prime Minister stated that while India alliance is for “commission”, the BJP government is on a mission. Slamming the grand old party he said the party is finding it difficult to find candidates even from its strongholds.

“This is the first election I am witnessing where the opposition is contesting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and NDA 400. Samajwadi Party is in such a condition that they have to change the candidates every hour and for Congress, it is even worse, they aren’t finding candidates, even at their strongholds… ‘Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai (the film of two boys, which flopped last time, that these people have launched again),” he said.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav held a massive roadshow in Agra in February which attracted scores of people. Both the leaders held a roadshow seven years after Congress and SP joined hands for the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The supporters termed their leaders as “UP ke ladke” during the 2017 poll campaign.

The saffron party has won people’s trust through its actions, PM Modi said.

“Today is the foundation day of BJP. In just a few decades, record numbers of our countrymen have joined the BJP. The party has won the trust of the people, BJP has won the hearts of the people. The biggest reason for this is that the BJP does not follow politics but follows national policy. For BJP, the nation comes first, this is not BJP’s slogan but our article of faith,” he said.

“Ten years ago, I came to Saharanpur for an election meeting. At that time, the country was going through a period of great despair and great crisis. I had guaranteed you at that time that I would not let the country bow down. I had resolved that with your blessings, I will turn despair into hope, hope into faith. You left no stone unturned in your blessings and Modi left no stone unturned in his hard work,” he said.

PM Modi also highlighted that the BJP-led Central Government works without discrimination, noting that a bill has been brought to abrogate triple talaq.

“Abrogating article 370 has been our mission and this mission has also been completed. The stones thrown by stone-pelters in Kashmir, Modi took that stone and started building Vikasit Jammu and Kashmir… Today, every Indian says, ‘Niyat sahi to natije sahi’. BJP government works without any discrimination, we want our policies to reach everyone and for this, we have worked for 10 years. Our mantra is ‘saturation’, which means people should benefit 100 per cent, that’s the real secularism and social justice,” he said.

“INDI alliance is for Commission. Whereas NDA, Modi government is for the mission…,” he said.

Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency along with seven other seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.







