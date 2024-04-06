Home

Case Registered Against THIS Congress Leader For ‘Objectionable’ Remarks Against PM Modi

An FIR has been filed and a case has been registered against Charan Das Mahant, Chhattisgarh Congress leader for making ‘objectionable’ remarks against PM Modi in a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

New Delhi: India is preparing for probably the biggest political event for the country – the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will be conducted in seven phases, the first beginning on April 19 and the seventh beginning on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024 and as we are just days before the beginning of elections, political parties have been preparing for it – announcing candidates and organising public rallies for the public. As a result of one such rally, a case has been registered against the Chhattisgarh Congress leader Charan Das Mahant for making ‘objectionable’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As mentioned earlier, a case has been registered against Charan Das Mahant, the Chhattisgarh Congress’ Leader of Opposition, over his ‘objectionable’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally. The FIR was registered under Section 506 (for criminal intimidation) at Kotwali Police Station in Rajnandgaon city following directions by the District Election Officer against the senior Congress leader on Friday, police said.

Charan Das Makes Remarks Against PM Modi

Charan Das Mahant, who is one of the star campaigners of the party, sparked controversy at a public rally in Rajnandgaon on Tuesday when he stated that they needed someone who could hold a stick and confront PM Modi. During his speech in the local dialect, Mahant urged the public to ensure the former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s success for their future well-being. Mahant called for support for Baghel’s victory in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, hailing him as a champion of women and farmers. “We need a protector who can stand up against Narendra Modi, and your MP (referring to Baghel) is that person. We want someone who can hold a stick and confront Narendra Modi,” he said.

In another news, Congress has released its latest list of candidates for Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Dadar Nagar Haveli.

