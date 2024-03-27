Congress Condemns China’s Claims On Arunachal Pradesh, Asserts India’s Sovereignty

The Chinese Defence Ministry referred to the Indian State as “Zangan–an inherent part of China’s territory,” and stated that Beijing “never acknowledges and firmly opposes” the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India.

New Delhi: Amid ongoing Indo-Chinese conflicts over China claiming its authority on Arunachal Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned the claims of China mentioning Arunachal Pradesh as a intrinsic, indivisible, and inseparable part of India. He further asserted that China has a track record of making ludicrous claims by renaming places and redrawing maps of territory that belong to other countries.

What Did Kharge Mention Over China’s Claims?

“The Indian National Congress vehemently condemns and opposes any notion of Chinese claims in Arunachal Pradesh. This is the fourth time in a month that the Chinese, from their highest levels, have made totally ridiculous and absurd claims,” Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X on Tuesday.

He further wrote, “Moving beyond partisan politics, we are together in protecting India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, it may also be underlined that Chinese belligerence is the result of PM Modi not acting on its ‘Laal Aankh’ and giving CLEAN CHIT to China on Galwan on June 19th, 2020, where 20 Indian bravehearts sacrificed their lives for the nation.”

Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable, indistinguishable and inseparable part of India. The Indian National Congress strongly condemns and opposes any idea of an iota of Chinese claims on Arunachal Pradesh. This is the 4th time in a month, that the Chinese, from its highest… pic.twitter.com/UXVgr0kDRh — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 26, 2024

“Be it building villages at the border close to Arunachal Pradesh or be it kidnapping our people living near the borders – Modi Govt’s ‘Please China Policy’ has endangered our National Security in Arunachal.

Apart from Ladakh, ‘Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee’ is being promoted in Arunachal Pradesh. We still hope that the Modi government will provide a forceful reaction to the Chinese’s weak assertions. “We want peace and tranquillity at our borders,” said Kharge.

What Claims Did China Make?

China recently reiterated its claim to the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese Defence Ministry referred to the Indian State as “Zangan–an inherent part of China’s territory,” and stated that Beijing “never acknowledges and firmly opposes” the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India.

India’s Official Stand On China’s Claims

India has once again rejected China’s “absurd claims” and “baseless arguments” about Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the northeastern state is a “integral and inalienable part of India.

On March 19, the Ministry of External Affairs issued an official statement stating that the people of Arunachal Pradesh will “continue to benefit” from India’s development initiatives and infrastructural projects.

“We have taken note of the Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesperson’s comments, which advance absurd claims over the territory of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.” Repeating fallacious arguments in this regard lends no legitimacy to such accusations,” said Randhir Jaiswal, MEA’s official spokesperson.

“Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will continue to be an important and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development plans and infrastructural investments,” the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)








