SFJ Head Pannun Claims Kejriwals AAP Received Over Rs 130 Cr From Khalistani Groups For Elections

New Delhi: Khalistani terrorist and founder of terror organisation Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleged that Khalistani groups gave USD 16 million (approximately Rs 133.54 crore) to Aam Aadmi Party to fund elections between 2014 and 2022. He further claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a shocking proposition in 2014 to release convicted terrorist Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar in exchange for financial support. Bhullar was involved in the 1993 Delhi Bomb Blast that killed nine people and injured 31 others.

Pannun said, “Arvind Kejriwal and his associates who call themselves honest Indian Hindus turned out to be more dangerous than the dishonest Indian Hindus. When Kejriwal was not in power in 2014, he came to the US and promised pro-Khalistani groups that he would release Professor Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar within five hours of forming a government. We told them not to trust him at that time. It has been nine years since he came to power.”

Note: In 2014, Kejriwal had written to then President Pranab Mukherjee seeking clemency for Bhullar.

He further accused Chief Minister of Punjab and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann of atrocities against those who speak in favour of Khalistan in Punjab. Pannun alleged that Since 2014, pro-Khalistani organisations have funded USD 14 million to AAP for forming governments.

In the video message Pannun is seen standing before a large TV screen that is playing out news images and videos of Kejriwal and Mann. The veracity of the video could not be verified.

Pannun has also issued a threat to Kejriwal, saying that “Khalistanis” lodged in Tihar jail would “hold accountable” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for “taking Sikhs for a ride”.

“Now he has been arrested.. and will go to jail…remember you will be confronted by Khalistanis..and they will hold you accountable why Bhullar has not been released…why Sikhs working for the Khalistan referendum were falsely implicated… why Amritpal Singh and his associates were arrested under the NSA (National Security Act) and sent to Dibrugarh (jail)… everything would be accounted for in jails…including the 16 million dollars that AAP took from Khalistani sympathisers,” said Pannun.

This is not the first time that Pannun alleged Kejriwal and his party of receiving funds from Khalistani groups. In January, he claimed that the Delhi chief minister and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann received USD 6 million in donations from Khalistan supporters in the US and Canada with a promise that the leaders will not interfere in their activities in Punjab.

Pannun had also issued a threat in Jan this year that the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab would face a “political death” if his associates were not released by next month. His threat came after the State Special Operation Cell of Punjab Police arrested Jagdish Singh, Manjeet Singh and Davinder Singh, all residents of Rajpura.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been embroiled in the alleged Delhi excise liquor scam and is currently behind the bars following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Despite seeking protection from arrest, his plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, leaving him in ED custody until March 28.







