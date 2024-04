Congress Releases List Of 75 Candidates, Fields Rama Chandra From Cuttack, Check Full List Here

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Rama Chandra Gochhayat will contest from Cuttack, Mitrabhanu Mohapatra from Brahmagiri and Deepak Patnaik from Berrhampur.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: With just a few days eft for the Odisha Assembly Election 2024, the Congress has announced a list of 75 candidates and has fielded Sem Hambram from Deogarh, Susmita Singh Deo from Dhenkanal, and Narottam Nayak from Chhendipada.

Full List of 75 Candidates

Sl.No. Odisha assembly seat 1 Attabira-SC Abhishek Seth 2 Talsara-ST 3 Kuchinda -ST 4 Rengali-SC 5 Sambalpur 6 Rairakhol Assaf Ali Khan 7 Deogarh Sem Hembram 8 Telkoi-ST 9 Ghasipura Subrata Chakra 10 Anandapur-SC Jayadev Jena 11 Patna-ST Hrushikesh Naik 12 Keonjhar-ST Smt. Pratibha Manjari Nayak 13 Champua 14 Jashipur-ST 15 Saraskana-ST 16 Rairangpur-ST Jogendra Banra 17 Bangriposi-ST Murali Dhar Naik 18 Karanjia-ST Laxmidhar Singh 19 Udala-ST 20 Baripada-ST Badal Hembram 21 Morada 22 Bhograi Satya Shiba Das 23 Basta Bijan Nayak 24 Remuna-SC Sudarshan Jena 25 Soro-SC Subrat Dhada 26 Simulia 27 Bhandaripokhari Niranjan Patnaik 28 Bhadrak Asit Patnaik 29 Basudevpur 30 Dhamnagar-SC 31 Chandabali 32 Binjharpur-SC 33 Bari Smt. Arati Deo 34 Dharmasala Kisan Panda 35 Jajpur Sudip Kumar kar 36 Korei 37 Dhenkanal 38 Hindol-SC 39 Kamakhyanagar Biprabar Sahu 40 Parjanga 41 Talcher 42 Angul 43 Chhendipada-SC Narottam Nayak 44 Athamallik 45 Birmaharajpur-SC Pradeep Sethi 46 Sonepur Priyabrata Sahu 47 Titlagarh-ST Birendra Bag 48 Khariar 49 Baliguda-ST 50 Baramba 51 Banki Debasis Patnaik 52 Athagarh 53 Choudwar-Cuttack 54 Niali-SC 55 Cuttack Sadar-SC 56 Salipur 57 Patkura 58 Aul Dr. Smt. Debasmita Sharma 59 Paradeep Niranjan Nayak 60 Tirtol-SC 61 Balikuda- Erasama Er. Nalini Swain 62 Puri Sujit Mahapatra 63 Brahmagiri 64 Jayadev-SC 65 Ekamra– Bhubaneswar 66 Jatani Santosh Jena 67 Begunia 68 Ranpur 69 Nayagarh Ranjit Dash 70 Kabisuryanagar 71 Khalikote-SC 72 Aska Surabhi Bisoyi 73 Hinjili Ranjikant Padhi 74 Berrhampur Deepak Patnaik 75 Digapahandi Shreedhar Dev

On Sunday, the Congress had released another list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded youth leader Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Vinod Sultanpuri will contest from the Shimla seat. Congress MP Manish Tewari will contest from Chandigarh seat.

In Odisha, Congress has announced the candidature of Mohan Hembram from the Keonjhar seat, Srikant Kumar Jena from Balasore, Anant Prasad Sethi from Bhadrak, Anchal Das from Jajpur, Sashmita Behera from Dhenkanal, Sidharth Swarup Das from Kendrapara, Rabindra Kumar Sethy from Jagatsinghpur, Sucharita Mohanty from Puri and Yasir Nawaz from Bhubaneswar.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5.

Congress has made a slew of promises in its manifesto, including a legal guarantee for MSP, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, repealing Agnipath scheme, doubling GDP in next ten years, strengthening anti-defection law, restoring status quo ante with China, mobile phones for students from class IX to XII and amending the GST regime.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, out of which 13 are unreserved and the rest are reserved for SC and ST categories.

Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will take place in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be scheduled for June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)