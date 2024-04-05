Congress Releases Manifesto For Lok Sabha Polls 2024; Promises Socio-Economic Caste Census

The Congress party has announced its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Friday in Delhi. Check the announcements here.

Congress Releases Its Manifesto For Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Major Focus On Youth, Farmers

Congress Manifesto LIVE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday released party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal, among other leaders were present at the event. Ex-Union minister P Chidambaram, who headed the manifesto committee, addressed the gathering. Notably, with the release of its manifesto, the grand old party has become the first of the two major political parties to release the vision document for the next five years.

Congress Party manifesto: Congress will ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws. We will encourage reform of personal laws. Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the…

In its manifesto, the Congress focuses on Paanch Nyay or ’five pillars of justice’, which includes – ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.

According to the grand old party’s manifesto, which it called – ‘Nyay Patra’, the party will ensure that minorities will have the freedom of choices of dress, food, language and personal laws. It also assures reform of personal laws. “Such reform must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned,” the party manifesto said.

Congress Manifesto: Key Promises From ‘Nyay Patra’:

• Congress will fill about 30 lakh job vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in central government.

• Congress will adopt the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare.

• It will give legal guarantees to MSP announced by the government every year as per Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

• The party will ensure minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws like every citizen of the country. It will also encourage reform of personal laws. These reforms must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned.

• The grand old party stated that it will hold a nationwide socio-economic and caste Census to review the castes and their socio-economic conditions. The party will also pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 percent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

• “We will abolish application fees for government examinations and government posts. Due to widespread unemployment, as a one-time measure of relief, the amount due including unpaid interest as on 15 March 2024 in respect of all student educational loans will be written off and the banks will be compensated by the government,” Congress manifesto read.







