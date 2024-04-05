In its manifesto, the Congress said it will provide reservations in private education institutions for SC/ST, and OBCs.

Congress Mentions Forewarnings In Manifesto, Highlights Climate Of Fear, Intimidation, Hatred In India

Congress Election Manifesto: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress on Friday released its poll manifesto and promised a Constitution amendment to raise 50 per cent reservation. The party also promised to abolish contracts in PSUs and government jobs and make them permanent.

Congress said it will provide reservations in private education institutions for SC/ST, and OBCs. The party in its manifesto said that it will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

The Congress also mentioned forewarnings in its manifesto and highlighted ‘climate of fear, intimidation, hatred’ in the country.

Check Forewarnings by Congress

We had said, “Youth have lost jobs”. The unemployment rate is 8 percent; among graduates the unemployment rate is over 40%.

We had said, “Farmers have lost hope”. Farmers had to come on to the streets for 16 months to fight the three farm laws that would have made them tenant-farmers of corporate houses; and the farmers are back on the streets again.

We had said, “Traders have lost business”. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws have squeezed exorbitant tax revenues out of lakhs of traders and constrained free trade.

We had said, “Micro, small and medium enterprises have lost their confidence”. Lakhs of MSMEs have shut down and are no longer creators of jobs

We had said, “Women have lost a sense of security”. Crimes against women have increased by 31 per cent between 2014 and 2022.

We had said “Deprived communities have lost their economic rights”. Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities have been deprived of jobs because of the unfilled vacancies in government and other public institutions. Tribal people have been denied their rights under the Forest Rights Act.

We had said, “Institutions have lost independence”. Every institution, including Constitutional bodies, has been undermined and, in some cases, forced to become subservient to the government.







