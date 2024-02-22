Dalmia Bharat Foundation aims to empower 5000 rural families through Sustainable livelihood Initiatives in Midnapore

Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), the leading Indian cement major is aiming to empower 5000 rural households in Midnapore, West Bengal through sustainable livelihood development initiatives. Under their Gram Parivartan Programme, the foundation will provide comprehensive training on sustainable farming methods and other income-generating programs to promote economic development in village households and qualitative improvements in the standard of living for targeted families in the region.

The foundation has successfully identified 1226 households from seven core villages for the first phase of development-Jamdargarh, Rana, Beuncha, Kulapachuria, Kamarmudi, Godapiasal and Pathrajuri. The programme includes training on agricultural methods such as Mushroom & vegetable cultivation, vermicompost production floriculture & horticultural plantation, poultry farming, goat rearing, etc. and it also encourages development of Micro enterprises through income generating activities like phenyl making, candle making, tailoring, F & B service training, matcraft, etc. These initiatives have already made a significant impact, bringing about positive changes in the lives of more than 250 households till date.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Unit Head–Bengal Cement Works (Medinipore), DCBL said, “At Dalmia Bharat, we remain committed to uplifting rural communities through sustainable development in the regions of our operations. This project is designed to empower families, enhance livelihoods and help them become self-reliant through capacity building. We are proud to witness the positive impact already made in the identified households and remain dedicated to driving meaningful change in the region”.

Dalmia Bharat Foundation actively promotes skill development and sustainable livelihoods in Midnapore through diverse programmes. These include empowerment initiatives for farmers, youth and women like Self Help Groups (SHGs), Rural Haat community markets, and skill development programs like DIKSHa, World on Wheels (WoW), for digital literacy. The initiatives are specifically designed to uplift marginalized communities in the region. Additionally, the company conducts community connect programmes like health camps, tree plantation, sports promotion and social infrastructure development, contributing to the overall well-being of the region.