Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 15

In the latest development in Delhi excise policy case, a Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15 in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped liquor policy

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Delhi Court Sends CM Arvind Kejriwal To Judicial Custody Till April 15 In Liquor Policy Case

New Delhi: In a big jolt to Aam Adami Party (AAP), Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday remanded sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody in the liquor policy case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) requested the court grant them fifteen days of judicial custody of Kejriwal, citing his “non-cooperative behaviour”. Earlier on March 28, the court extended the Delhi Chief Minister’s ED remand till April 1 and directed the central agency to produce on that day by 11.30 am.

Kejriwal Sought Permission For These Things

Kejriwal’s lawyers moved an application in the court in his behalf, seeking permission to carry prescribed medicine during Judicial custody in the Tihar Jail.

The application also mentioned Kejriwal’s request to carry books including holy books such as – Bagwad Geeta, Ramayana and a book titled ‘How Prime Ministers decide’ authored by Neerja Chaudhary.

Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal also reached the court with Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi.

Excise policy case | Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court sends Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 pic.twitter.com/EQhviDECmF — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the central agency for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case related now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in the case.

On Sunday, Kejriwal’s wife while addressing the INDIA bloc rally had made an emotional pitch to party supporters and people.

Reading a message from her husband, Sunita said, “Your very own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from custody. However, before reading out this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in custody. Do you all believe that he did the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal-ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that since Kejriwal is in custody, he should resign. Do you all believe he should resign?”

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Top 10 Points

The Delhi CM arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The Rouse Avenue court extended his custody for four days till April 1. Since then, he is running his government from lock-up.

Kejriwal also moved Delhi High Court against sudden his arrest, stating that his fundamental rights were violated. The court then issued a notice to the ED, and asked to reply on the matter by April 2.

Arvind Kejriwal said that his arrest is a “political conspiracy”. AAP leaders has been organizing major protests against their leader’s arrest.

Kejriwal’s arrest ignited major uproar with top opposition leaders attended a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. They demanded release of Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Delhi Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal is on full action after Kejriwal’s arrest. She , while addressing the Mega rally, conveyed Kejriwal’s messages from the lock-up.

Sunita Kejriwal slammed the central government while addressing the gathering at the Ramlila Maidan. She also conveyed six election promises of Kejriwal.

Last week, after meeting Kejriwal, Sunita said that he was unwell, and his blood sugar had been fluctuating. As per sources Kejriwal’s blood sugar had plunged to the dangerously low level of 46.

On Kejriwal’s arrest, UN, US and Germany, have spoken, hoping that everyone’s rights will be protected. Reacting to it, New Delhi had summoned envoys of US and German.

Notably, CM Kejriwal is the third AAP leader who has been arrested in the liquor scam case after his Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

In Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s investigations into potential anomalies led to the repeal of an enacted excise policy intended to overhaul the liquor business. The charges are centered around the belief that the policy permitted hefty gains, with rumours swirling about illicit funds being deployed to bankroll the AAP’s election campaigns.







