Home

News

Delhi IMD Update: National Capital Records Warmest Day of 2024 So Far | Check Details

The IMD has identified a range of weather patterns that Northeast India may encounter in the next 5 days. Check here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Delhi, the national capital, went through its hottest day so far this year, with temperatures touching as high as 37 degrees Celsius. Notably, the temperature was significantly above the average season norm by four degrees, signifying a surprising shift in weather patterns that left several inhabitants taken aback, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

“On Wednesday, the capital experienced the warmest day, but due to the cloudy skies and light showers in some Delhi NCR areas, the heat was not felt,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office.

In April, he said, the national capital may experience rising temperatures. The weather office has forecasted cloudy skies with light rain and drizzling for the next three days, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 37 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity oscillated between 82 per cent and 33 per cent during the day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) shifted to the’moderate’ category with a reading of 177, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good,” 51 and 100 “satisfactory,” 101 and 200 “moderate,” 201 and 300 “poor,” 301 and 400 “very poor,” and 401 and 500 “severe.”.

Indian Meteorological Department Identifies Weather Patterns

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has identified a range of weather patterns that Northeast India may encounter in the next five days. As per the Met Department forecast, the region will witness light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Two major troughs are forecast to impact the region, one extending from Jharkhand to south Assam and the other moving westerly along Longitude 95°E to the north of Latitude 23°N. These troughs are expected to impact the weather dynamics of the region.

Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation has descended over east Assam and its surrounding regions, changing the likelihood of precipitation in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, cautionary alerts have been issued by the Weather Department as the threat of thunderstorms and lightning loomed large, with gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph in Assam and Meghalaya. Among the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh may receive heavy downpours in the next few days, as predicted by the Weather Department.

(With inputs from agencies)







