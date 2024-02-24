Delhi Lok Sabha Seat-Sharing Finalised: AAP To Contest 4 Seats, Congress To Go With 3

New Delhi: After several rounds of deliberations, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have finalised their seat-sharing pact for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Leaders from both parties confirmed that they had settled for a four-three seat-sharing formula, with AAP contesting four seats and Congress three. According to India Today report, an official announcement will be made jointly by both parties later today.

Reportedly, AAP has offered to fight on the South Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi and Northwest Delhi seats, bringing East and Northeast Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats to its fold.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the AAP and the Congress ran separately, Congress emerged as the runner-up on five seats, while the AAP secured the second position on two seats. All the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier the AAP had offered only one seat to the Congress in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties had reached the “final stage” even though he lamented that the discussions were “much delayed”.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Other seat-sharing

Earlier this week, Congress and Samajwadi Party also finalised their seat-sharing deal in Uttar Pradesh. Congress will contest 17 Lok Sabha seats while the remaining 63 seats will have candidates from Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and other alliance partners of the INDIA bloc.

A decision on INDIA bloc seat sharing in Maharashtra is also expected to be announced soon. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that discussions between the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar are underway and a final decision on the seats will be announced shortly.