DreamFolks and Looks Salon Partner to Offer Exclusive Beauty and Grooming Services

DreamFolks, India’s leading airport & travel services aggregator, has partnered with Looks Salon, a premium salon chain brand in the Indian beauty and grooming industry. This collaboration strengthens DreamFolks foray into the lifestyle services segment, expanding its spectrum of services beyond travel.

With the introduction of beauty & grooming services, DreamFolks seeks to enrich customer loyalty programs, thereby amplifying the value brought to their clientele. The expansion to Looks Salons 200+ outlets nationwide will allow customers of DreamFolks Clients and members of the DreamFolks Club to enjoy a variety of services offered by skilled stylists and beauty professionals. These services include manicures, pedicures, clean-ups, facials, and haircuts, all seamlessly managed through DreamFolks proprietary technology platform.

To access these exclusive services, customers need to simply visit the DreamFolks web-access solution, generate a QR code, and present it upon their arrival at any of the salon outlets. Upon validation, customers will be granted access to the comprehensive array of beauty & grooming services available under this partnership.

This strategic partnership will benefit DreamFolks’ existing clients by making their card value proposition more attractive to their customers. Additionally, this initiative represents a strategic move for DreamFolks to expand its scope beyond airport services, targeting both corporate entities and individuals with DreamFolks Club memberships. By diversifying its revenue streams beyond lounge services and banks as clients, DreamFolks aims to not only increase its market presence but also attract new enterprise clients.

Ms. Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson & Managing Director of Dreamfolks Services Ltd., remarked on the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Looks Salon marks a significant step in broadening our range of services. This partnership underscores DreamFolks commitment to provide a comprehensive and enriched lifestyle experience for our clients’ customers and DreamFolks Club members. It reinforces our position not only as Indias foremost airport & travel services aggregator but also reaffirms our dedication to further enhance the value proposition of our clients card loyalty programs and offer diverse premium experiences to DreamFolks Club members through a single membership card.”

Mr. Sanjay Dutta, Managing Director, Looks Salon Private Limited, said, “This partnership with Dreamfolks represents an exciting new chapter for our company and our clients. Leveraging DreamFolks vast network and expertise, we look forward to expanding our reach and redefine client expectations by seamlessly integrating travel and lifestyle services. This partnership will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and propel us towards even greater success in the years to come.”