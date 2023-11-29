East Lifestyle Unveils Its First In-House Magazine – EL MAG

East Lifestyle, a stalwart in the realm of bespoke designer furniture for the past 27 years, proudly presents its inaugural in-house magazine, EL MAG.

EL MAG cover page

The brainchild of Ms. Aprajita Bhargava Bhasin, EL MAG is a bi-annual publication that promises to be a delightful exploration of home decor, interior design, and furniture trends. Ms. Bhasin, celebrated for her passion for interior aesthetics, decor, and profound knowledge in the field, combined these elements to birth the idea of EL MAG.

FIRST READY TO BUY RANGE FROM THE LUXURY DESIGN HOUSE– The grand unveiling of EL MAG took place earlier this month at East Lifestyles cutting-edge studio in Bangalore. This milestone event was further embellished by the simultaneous launch of the brands first-ever Pret collection, expanding the horizons of their offerings. East Lifestyle, led by entrepreneur and furniture design leader Mr. Kabir Bhasin, known for his ventures including FURLENCO, Indias largest furniture rental company, is now not only a trendsetter in designer furniture but is extending its influence to ready-to-buy furniture, available for purchase on their official website, www.eastlifestyle.in.

The launch event was a harmonious blend of sophistication and creativity, drawing attention not only to EL MAG but also to East Lifestyles new furniture collection. The evening showcased exclusive artwork by the talented Meenal Singh, whose mega artwork added an extra layer of allure to the ambiance.

This Exclusive, Invite-Only Launch Event was hosted by Ms. Aprajita Bhargava Bhasin and Mr. Kabir Bhasin, who are prominent figures in the industry. Ms. Bhasin, a former DD National anchor and All India Radio Jockey, who also owns the film and TV shoot setup rental business – The Stage Prop, shared her thoughts on EL MAG, stating, “This magazine is a labor of love, combining my passion for interiors and decor with a wealth of knowledge in the field. EL MAG is not just a magazine; its a journey through the realms of design and living.”

A NIGHT OF GLAMOUR AND SUCCESS: The event was graced by the presence of key figures in the industry, including prominent interior designers and architects. Notable personalities such as Souank Sen Barat – a prominent couture fashion designer, lifestyle influencer Mayuri Dhote, architect and socialite Subhashish Mandal, elite socialite Ms. Khushboo Nagpal, leading architecture and interior photographer Nayan Soni, celebrity fashion photographer Abhin Varghese, amongst others, added a touch of glamour and influence to the occasion.

The launch of EL MAG and the new furniture collection was met with resounding success, marking a significant milestone in East Lifestyles journey.



East Lifestyle continues to be a trailblazer in the industry, pushing boundaries and redefining standards. EL MAG, with its insightful features and trendsetting content, is set to become a must-read for those who appreciate the finer aspects of home aesthetics. As East Lifestyle embarks on this new chapter, the company invites enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to explore EL MAG and the latest additions to their furniture collection.

For more information, please visit www.eastlifestyle.in or Call them for appointments – +91-80-405204200 or visit their studio in Koramangala, Bangalore, India.

About East Lifestyle

East Lifestyle is a distinguished name in the world of designer furniture, with a legacy spanning 27 years. Founded by entrepreneurial visionary and design leader Mr. Kabir Bhasin, the brand is synonymous with quality craftsmanship and innovative design. East Lifestyle offers a range of furniture that seamlessly combines style and functionality, catering to the evolving tastes of its discerning clientele. Ms. Aprajita Bhargava Bhasin, COO and interior head, was also awarded by Women Entrepreneur’s Magazine as one of the top 10 women leaders in the Indian Dcor Industry, earlier this year.