ED Responds To Delhi CMs Plea Challenging His Arrest, Says Kejriwal Waived His Right To Question Custody

The ED maintained that “all procedural requirements of Section 16 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and Article 22 of the Constitution had been strictly complied with” when it came to his arrest.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

ED Responds To Kejriwal’s Plea Challenging His Arrest, Says ‘Waived His Right To Question Custody’

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed its reply to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and custody in connection with the Excise Policy case. In its reply filed before the Delhi High Court, the ED said, “AAP is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi Liquor Scam. Part of the proceeds of crime to the tune of cash of Rs 45 crores approx has been utilised in the election campaign of AAP in Goa Assembly elections 2022.”

“AAP has committed the offence of money laundering through Sh Arvind Kejriwal and the offences thus are covered by section 70, PMLA 2002. The AAP is a political party comprising of association of individuals registered under Section 29-A of Representation of People Act 1951,” ED added.

The ED defended that the arrest was legal and also said Kejriwal had “waived his right to question custody as on today and the petitioner cannot now be allowed to argue that his custody as on today is illegal.”

The ED also maintained that “all procedural requirements of Section 16 of the PMLA and article 22 0f the constitution had been strictly complied with.”The matter is expected to be heard again by the court on April 13.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Yesterday, the Delhi court sent the Delhi CM to judicial custoday until April 15.

AAP plans to move court for designating small area in Tihar Jail

The AAP wants a small area in Tihar Central Jail to be segregated for Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal’s use as an office, and the party intends to approach court for seeking this facility for its leader. The AAP wants the Delhi CM to have access to essential office facilities, including video conferencing in the designated area in Tihar.

Reportedly, the AAP’s legal team is reportedly gearing up to cite past instances where undertrials were permitted to establish and operate offices within Tihar Jail.

The party plans to argue in court that if other accused were granted such privileges, then why an elected Chief Minister should be deprived of similar facilities.

SC grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. After hearing the matter at length, the apex court said: “Leave granted. Sanjay Singh is released on bail during pendency of proceedings.”

However, the bench said that he shall be released on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court. “Concession shall not be cited as precedent. Sanjay Singh is entitled to continue with political activities,” the top court bench said. It noted: “… we must record that concession made on behalf of ED has been made before commencement of arguments. We clarify we have not made any comments on merits.”

A three-judge bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P.B. Varale presided over the case.







