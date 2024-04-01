Election Commission Censures Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate For Derogatory Remarks Against Women

New Delhi: As the model code of conduct is in force, the Election Commission on Monday censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women. The Commission, in its order after the receipt of their replies to notices issued to them over MCC violations, said they are convinced that they made a personal attack and thus violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC said these two leaders have been warned to remain careful in public utterances during the Model Code of Conduct period. “Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from this time onwards,” the EC said in a statement.

A copy of the warning notice is also marked to party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful while communicating in the public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of MCC guidelines.

On March 27, the EC had issued a show cause notice to Dilip Ghosh for his offensive and insulting remarks against Mamata Banerjee.

The Election Commission found that the remarks of Dilip Ghosh are violative of MCC provisions and ECI advisory dated March 1, 2024.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, on his morning walk in Durgapur, West Bengal, on March 26, said, “When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father.”

Acting on the complaint from the All India Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Dilip Ghosh, MP from West Bengal for his objectionable and disrespectful comment against Mamta Banerjee while addressing the press, which was broadcast and widely circulated by various news media channels.

The Commission has found the comments to be offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Commission’s advisory dated March 1, 2024. The Commission has sought his response by 17.00 hrs of March 29, 2024.

As per clause (2) of Part I ‘General Conduct’ of the Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates, criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programmes, past records and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortions shall be avoided.







