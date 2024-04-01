NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (01.04.24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results DECLARED (SHORTLY) -ALL Updates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 34 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (01.04.24): First and Second Round Results: LIVE Updates.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY: 1st and 2nd Round Results: LIVE Updates.

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (April 1, 2024): 1st and 2nd Round Results Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, one of India's most beautiful north-eastern states. The popularity of the Shillong Teer lottery game draws significant interest in it, making it widely popular across the country. For all the viewers, the results of the Shillong Teer lottery come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Also, all results related to the Shillong Teer lottery are declared here at India.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on the game. Most importantly, the game is legalised as per Meghalaya's Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (01.04.24): 1st And 2nd Round Results DECLARED (SHORTLY)

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024.




