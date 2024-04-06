Home

FACT CHECK: Kangana Ranaut Calls Subhash Chandra Bose First Prime Minister Of India – That’s Untrue BUT…

Kangana Ranaut, a BJP candidate recently said that Subhash Chandra Bose is the first Prime Minister of India. Fact check alert – it is untrue. But at the same time…

Subhash Chandra Bose

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner and the first phase of the polls will begin on April 19, 2024. Ahead of the polls, the different political parties have been announcing their candidates from different constituencies across the nation and recently, the current ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Kangana Ranaut as one of its candidates for the General Elections, from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. In a recent media interaction, the Bollywood actress created a huge storm by calling Subhash Chandra Bose as the first Prime Minister of India. While this is absolutely incorrect and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of Independent India, this has led to the discussion a lesser-known historic event when Bose had declared India independent before its actual independence and proclaimed a free government with him being the head of the state. Know more about it…

Subhash Chandra Bose NOT First PM Of India But…

As mentioned earlier, Kangana Ranaut, in a media interaction, called Bose as the first Prime Minister of India which has created a controversy. While this is factually incorrect and Pt Jawaharlal Nehru is the first PM of India, this has led to the discussion of another important historic incident related to Subhash Chandra Bose.

According to what history says, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose had formed a government for free India (Azad Hind), not in India but in Singapore on October 21, 1943 which was four years before India actually got its independence. Bose had declared himself as the Prime Minister (Head of State) and the Minister of War as part of an announcement during the Second World War.

‘Father Of Nation’ Title First Used For Gandhi By Netaji

With this historic event, there’s something else about Subhash Chandra Bose, that you may not be aware of. It was ‘Netaji’, who had first used the term ‘Father of Nation’ for Mahatma Gandhi from Singapore in a radio address, in the year 1944. Despite difference of political ideology between the two leaders, it was Netaji who first called him ‘Rashtrapita’ or ‘Father of the Nation’ on July 6, 1944.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Bose First PM Of India, Creates Storm

As said before, the latest Bollywood actress to join politics with BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, Kangana Ranaut created quite a controversy by calling Subhash Chandra Bose as the first Prime Minister of India. She said, “Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India’s first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?”







