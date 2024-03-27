NationalPolitics

Fire Breaks Out In Patna-Delhi Holi Special Train Near Karisath Station In Bihar

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 4 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Bhojpur: A massive fire broke out in one coach of the Patna-Delhi Holi Special train near Karisath station, at a short distance from Arrah Junction, on March 26. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident, CPRO, East Central Railways informed.

#WATCH | Bhojpur, Bihar: A fire broke out in one coach of the Patna-Delhi Holi Special train near Karisath station, at a short distance from Arrah Junction, on March 26. No casualties or injuries have been reported: CPRO, East Central Railways pic.twitter.com/48kmJaaMQc

— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024




Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 4 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

From Metros to Mainstream: Developers Bet Big on Luxury Homes in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Cities

17 hours ago

Popcorn & Company Raises Rs 75 Lakh Funding on Shark Tank India Season 3

17 hours ago

5 Retail Malls Set to Redefine Customer Experiences in 2024

17 hours ago

Advanced Data Analytics: A Must-Have Future Skill for Professionals

17 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow