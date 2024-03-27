Fire Breaks Out In Patna-Delhi Holi Special Train Near Karisath Station In Bihar

Bhojpur: A massive fire broke out in one coach of the Patna-Delhi Holi Special train near Karisath station, at a short distance from Arrah Junction, on March 26. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident, CPRO, East Central Railways informed.

#WATCH | Bhojpur, Bihar: A fire broke out in one coach of the Patna-Delhi Holi Special train near Karisath station, at a short distance from Arrah Junction, on March 26. No casualties or injuries have been reported: CPRO, East Central Railways pic.twitter.com/48kmJaaMQc — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024







