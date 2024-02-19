FURA Launches Celebration Sapphires: A Comprehensive Mine-to-market Program Elevating Coloured Gemstone Jewellery

FURA Gems, the globally recognized coloured gemstone mining company, proudly introduces its Mine-to-Market program to the Indian market, coinciding with the occasion of Valentines Day. This initiative showcases a stunning range of pink sapphire jewellery, crafted in collaboration with world-renowned manufacturers namely Jewelex, Kama Jewelry, KGK, Laxmi Diamond, Midas Diamonds, Sanghi Jewellers, Priority Jewels, and Caara. The collection will be initially made available nationwide through six leading retailers: SENCO, PNG, KHIMJI, Talla Jewellers, Abhushan Diamonds and Gold, and Batukbhai Sons Jewellers.

Actor Saiyami Kher wears elegant pink sapphire jewellery as part of FURA Celebration Sapphires campaign

The decision to unveil this program in India was partly influenced by the countrys burgeoning jewellery market, considered amongst the fastest growing and most promising globally, poised for a double digit growth over the next few years. Furthermore, a recent market research commissioned by FURA Gems underscores the strong demand in India for coloured gemstone jewellery, with 70% of jewellery buyers expressing their intention to acquire at least one item featuring coloured gemstones within the next two years.

Love is A Celebration | Saiyami Kher | FuraCelebrationSapphire

The launch is further reinforced by an impactful campaign that takes a digital route to the market through an impressive film featuring Saiyami Kher. The campaign positions pink sapphires as the contemporary symbol of love for women who recognise their first relationship is with themselves, thus laying a foundation and magical impact on all relationships. The film’s narrative builds on the idea of love beginning with ‘self‘ and extending to ‘all‘, making ‘love‘ an everyday celebration. The campaign resonates with the modern womans nuanced understanding of love. The launch of the pink sapphire collection, perfectly timed with the season of celebrating love, offers a fresh avenue for self-expression.

Shetty emphasized the companys commitment to quality and innovation, stating, “We have partnered with eight leading Indian manufacturers to create contemporary pink sapphire jewellery designs tailored for the modern woman. Through our Mine-to-Market program, we ensure complete traceability, offering consumers trust and confidence in their purchase.”

Notably, FURAs pink sapphires are distinguished by their unique fluorescence, which enhances their colour vibrancy. “Our Mozambique mines have consistently produced high-quality Rubies and Pink Sapphires, characterized by a unique glow that makes them highly desirable for jewellery brands across the globe. Geological studies confirm that these mines offer guaranteed production for the next 50 years, representing a uniquely valuable asset for the company,” explained Shetty.

The mine-to-market program developed by FURA will provide full marketing support to its partners, starting from key market intelligence to above-the-line advertising, PR, robust digital marketing, and below-the-line marketing including in-store support (training and display materials).

Dev Shetty, Founder and CEO, FURA Gems, sees tremendous opportunity for the companys pink sapphires in the Indian retail jewellery industry

Commenting on the launch of FURA Celebration Sapphires, Dev Shetty, Founder and CEO of FURA Gems, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Origin-certified Pink Sapphires present a tremendous opportunity for the Indian retail jewellery industry, catering to customers desires for uniqueness, value and superior quality. Pink sapphires have garnered significant market traction worldwide, particularly among luxury brands expanding their offerings of precious coloured gemstone jewellery. Given Indias vast consumer base, increasingly attuned to global trends, its a natural progression for FURA to extend its market presence in the region.” Shetty further added, “Indias enduring affinity for vibrant colours makes it an opportune moment to reignite their passion for precious gemstones.”

“Over the next year, we plan to invest significantly to develop the category alongside our jewellery partners, extending the program to Australian Sapphires too. As the initiator and enabler of this program, we will work closely with the best manufacturers and retailers to build a solid, responsible, and traceable business,” said Rupak Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, FURA Gems.

To further enhance the mine-to-market offering, each piece of jewellery is accompanied by the Provenance Proof Blockchain digital, guaranteeing traceability to the mine of origin, reinforcing FURAs position as a trusted choice for gemstone enthusiasts.

For more information, please contact:

Sameer Gosar

National Sales Manager, FURA Celebration Sapphires

sameer.gosar@retailjewellerindia.com, +91 8451869611

www.furacelebrationsapphire.in

About FURA Gems Inc.

FURA Gems Inc. is a leading coloured-gemstone mining and marketing company headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Established in 2017, FURA Gems is known for its pioneering and ethical approach in the coloured gemstone industry. With mining operations in Colombia, Mozambique, Madagascar, and Australia, FURA Gems mines emeralds, rubies and sapphires, ensuring the stability and traceability of ethically sourced coloured gemstones from rough to retail.

For more information, visit www.furagems.com.