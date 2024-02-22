Government Approves Hike In Sugarcane FRP Amid Farmers’ Protest | Details Here

New Delhi: Amid the farmers protest, that is escalating every day over the demands of legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSO), the Union Cabinet chaired by Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the increase in fair remunerative price for sugarcane to Rs 340/quintal. While announcing the decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the PM Modi-led central government has continuously worked for the welfare of farmers and agricultural development over the past 10 years.

“It has been decided to fix the price for the upcoming sugarcane season, in the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, to ensure the fair and reasonable price of sugarcane to the farmers by the sugar mills. It has been decided to fix the price at Rs 340 per quintal for the year 2024-25 as compared to the previous year which was Rs 315, which has increased to Rs 340 per quintal this year,” Thakur said while addressing the mediaperson.

“As you know, PM Modi has continuously worked for the welfare of farmers and agricultural development over the past 10 years, today’s first decision is also related to CCA. A decision has been made to fix the prices for the upcoming sugarcane season. Cabinet has approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by sugar factories for sugar season 2024-25 (October-September),” be added.

It is worth noting that, the Fair Remunerative Price serves as a minimum support price for sugarcane growers, ensuring that they receive a fair and stable income for their crops.

“In last 10 years, Modi Sarkar has ensured that farmers get Right Price of their Crop in Right Time. 99.5% cane dues of previous sugar season 2022-23 and 99.9% of all other sugar seasons are already paid to farmers leading to the lowest cane arrears pending in history of sugar sector. With timely policy interventions by the Government, sugar mills have become self-sustainable and no financial assistance is being given to them by Government since SS 2021-22. Still, Central Government has ensured ‘Assured FRP and Assured Procurement’ of sugarcane to farmers,” the government said in a statement.

The Central Government’s decision comes when farmers are protesting near the Delhi demanding a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops.

The previous week saw Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai engaging with representatives of farmers. During the meeting, they presented a five-year plan, proposing government agencies’ procurement of pulses, maize, and cotton crops at Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

However, the farmers had declined the offer.