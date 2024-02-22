Gram Parikrama Yatra: BJP Takes Initiatives To Connect With Farmers Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party is engaging with the farmers from 1.25 lakh villages all over the country under the ‘Gram Parikrama Yatra’ scheme ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The program was launched on February 12 and will run till March 12. The entire program will run for a month. The BJP has made full efforts to connect with farmers ahead of the Lok Sabha election. This is why the party is continuously organisng different programs to interact with the farmers.

Know All About ‘Gram Parikrama Yatra’

Rajkumar Chahar, National President of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, said, “We are reaching out to the farmers through gaon parikrama yatras and kisan chaupal. Our aim is to get feedback from the farmers and understand what they want from . . Modi. These elements can be added in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We could include him in . . Modi’s guarantee.”

The programmes were aired on 900 screens across the country. One screen was installed in one district, and the village parikram yatras and Kisan chaupal were telecast live with labourers and farmers.

Steps Taken To Connect With Farmers

In order to reach out to the farmers, leaflets about the work of the government for the benefit of the farmers have been distributed in the village, and the yatra is going around the village. Kisan Chaupal is being used to connect the laborers with the farmers, if there are ex-servicemen or martyr’s families in the village, and to pay tribute to progressive farmers.

On February 12, in western Uttar Pradesh, the first ‘gram parikrama yatra’ was launched in the village of Sukh teerth (Muzaffarnagar) in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Approximately 20,000 farmers took part in the first rally of the yatra.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Highlights Of ‘Gram Parikrama Yatra’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogiji Adityanath addressed the program along with National President of Bharatna Parrikar Kisan Morcha (BKM) Rajkumar Chaupal.Leaders including CM Yogi Adityanath, Bhuvanesh Yadav, Dharampal Singh, and others were also present. A dialogue was held with the people in the village.

Due to the efforts of the government in the past 10 years, there has been no opposition in the gaon parikrama yatra. This includes the Kisan Fasal Yojana, the Kisan Samman Nidhi, the crop insurance, the Kisan Rail Deep Irrigation, the Nano Urea, and the 50 percent subsidies to 300 units free. The farmers are very enthusiastic about electricity, and the MSP on crops has increased 1.5 and 2 times, respectively, under the Modi government. We have reached 1.25 lakh villages, said Rajkumar Chahar.

He further added that the main issue at present seems to be MSP. There has been a lot of buying on MSP for some crops in the state of Punjab. The MSP has kept increasing with the increase in production. The exports are also increasing. The government itself is sitting for talks all the time. We will find a solution through the talks. The government has taken decisions in favour of farmers in the past, and it will continue to do so in the future. There are some issues that need to be discussed properly in the interests of farmers.

The Lebi Movement

As per the reports of ANI, Rajkumar Chahar informed that the Lebi movement, also known as the wheat purchasing centre in the local language, was first carried out by farmers in Uttar Pradesh under the rule of Indira Gandhi. The MSP rate at the time was low, and the wheat was being sold at 1.5 times the expensive price. At that time, the farmers were harassed by the government and purchased the wheat at low prices.

“The main issue is the MSP, and the government won’t be able to solve it in a short period of time. It will only be possible to come to a conclusion through proper discussion,” Chahar said.

(With inputs from ANI)