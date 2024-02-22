Crafting Excellence: Biesse’s Dynamic Presence at IndiaWood 2024

Biesse, a leader in the manufacturing of woodworking machinery, is set to mark its presence at IndiaWood 2024, one of the most significant global wood exhibitions. Scheduled from February 22-26, 2024, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, this event is poised to showcase Biesses latest advancements in woodworking technology and its commitment to industry growth.

Biesse India Manufacturing Unit

With a rich heritage in the woodworking sector, Biesse provides a comprehensive array of solutions that encompass a wide range of machinery and automation for the woodworking industry.

Founded in Italy in 1969 and listed in the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, Biesse supports the business evolution of its customers in the furniture, housing and construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

Today, about 80 per cent of its consolidated turnover is achieved abroad by an ever-growing worldwide network with 4 manufacturing campuses and 30+ showrooms reaching over 160 countries. Due to the rooted competence embodied by its 4,200 employees, Biesse empowers the imagination of industry-leading companies and prestigious names in Italian and international design to make the potential of any material shine.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The company has recently revitalised its approach with a new identity, focusing on efficiency through strategic restructuring and adopting a transversal approach.

At IndiaWood 2024, Biesse will showcase a new visual identity that represents the corporate renewal process and actively expresses the group’s values and identity (centered on multi-materiality and being inherently international), while preserving the features that distinguish the various sectors in which it operates. This evolution will enable the company to compete in ever-changing international markets and bring tangible benefits to customers. This modernization is accompanied by a refreshed visual identity, symbolizing Biesses alignment with contemporary values while maintaining its distinct industry presence.

As a leading manufacturer, Biesse contributes significantly to global manufacturing output, approximately 3%. Biesses expertise extends beyond woodworking, where the company has been a leader for over five decades in providing a full range of machinery and technologies for processing glass, stone, plastics, and composite materials. The companys relentless pursuit of innovation and its dedication to meeting customer needs have made it a preferred partner for furniture, doors, windows, and interior manufacturers in India. These solutions are designed to boost efficiency, quality, and productivity in a competitive marketplace.

At Indiawood 2024, Biesse is also launching a new version of its service and maintenance app with new features for its wood, glass & stone customers to better help them to maintain their machines in excellent working condition by reducing the downtime and thereby improving the production output. Meet the experts in Biesse stall for a LIVE demonstration and relate how it could help you to maintain the machines easily.

Biesses commitment to excellence is evident in its Bengaluru production units, which serve as a global hub for the manufacturing of high-quality machines that are exported to over 70 countries across the world. Biesse India has been instrumental in supporting the Make in India initiative, continually expanding its product offerings to serve its customers with the most suitable solutions to simplify their manufacturing process.

“At IndiaWood 2024, we are excited to unveil our new visual identity, reflecting our commitment to innovation and introduce the latest version of our service and maintenance app. Designed specifically for our wood, glass, and stone customers, this enhanced app aims to streamline machine maintenance, reduce downtime, and enhance production output. We invite you to visit our stall and witness a LIVE demonstration of how this app can simplify machine maintenance, making it easier for our valued customers. As we compete in dynamic global markets, we aim to bring tangible benefits to our valued customers,” said Mr Sayeed Ahmed, CEO of Biesse India.

These facilities boast an impressive annual production capacity of 2000 machines, covering an area of 26000+ square metres and employing over 700 skilled professionals. The company celebrated the milestone of its first 5000 machines in November 2017 and remarkably achieved the next 5000 machines within just four years. This growth trajectory is largely due to Biesses adoption of a lean manufacturing system, optimising resource use, and minimising waste. Biesses product portfolio is diverse, including sizing machines, CNC 3, 4, and 5 axis machines, Edgebanding machines, CNC drilling machines, Sanding machines, and more. Biesse India has established a state-of-the-art tech centre, which has a showroom space of 1000+ square metres in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, with more than 15 technologies on display.

Biesse India is also undertaking several projects to promote education and skill development as part of its CSR policy in India. These CSR initiatives are driven to focus on skill development, the welfare of the local communities, enhancing standards of basic education, and environmental protection. Biesse is an international company that manufactures integrated lines and machines to process wood, glass, stone, plastic, composite materials, and what will come next.

Biesse is at IndiaWood 2024 and awaits to welcome visitors to its stall in Hall 4.

About Biesse Group

Biesse Group is a multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal. Biesse India is a direct subsidiary of Biesse Group and also the only production site of Biesse Group outside Italy. Biesse Group designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, shipbuilding, and aerospace industries.

The company invests 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents, and selected dealers, exporting 85% of its production. Biesse India itself exports to more than 70 countries across continents. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, the Biesse Group has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It currently has 4000 employees around the world.