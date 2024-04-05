Group 108 Set to Host 108 Conclave

Group 108, a leading name in the Real Estate realm, is thrilled to present “108 Conclave“, which will be held on April 6th, 2024, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Noida. The event will highlight the Exclusive Benefits of Group 108 projects Grandthum, Greater Noida West and ONE FNG, sector 142 Noida- Greater Noida Expressway.

Through 108 Conclave, attendees would gain access to a plethora of exclusive benefits tailored to elevate their real estate journey. The 108 Conclave will showcase prime real estate opportunities that will epitomize the pinnacle of luxury, sophistication, and investment potential.

108 Conclave would highlight the portfolio of successful projects, from premium offices & retail Spaces at Grandthum and ONE FNG, and how they stand as symbols of convenience and architectural brilliance, promising a world of opportunities for prospective buyers and redefining the realty experience.

Mr. Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director of Group 108, expressed, “We are thrilled to organize the 108 Conclave and invite prospective buyers to this event. At Group 108, our entire team would help the investors & end users achieve and facilitate their financial goals. With a commitment to unparalleled quality and a dedication to pushing boundaries, we envision shaping the future of real estate in the NCR region and beyond. Group 108 will ensure that every attendee emerges empowered with benefits that align with their aspirations and goals.”