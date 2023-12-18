HDFC Life Enters into a Corporate Agency Tie-up with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) to Offer Life Insurance Solutions to its Customers

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, and Karur Vysya Bank have entered into a Corporate Agency (CA) arrangement, today.

This CA arrangement will enable customers of Karur Vysya Bank to avail HDFC Life’s wide range of life insurance products which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness.

In this photograph (from left to right) are Mr. Suresh Badami – Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Life, Mr. Dolphy Jose – Chief General Manager & Head Consumer Banking, Karur Vysya Bank( KVB)

India is largely under-insured. The protection gap in India is higher than that of most developed markets. For every individual with responsibilities, it is necessary to secure themselves and their families financially. Life insurance is a product that not only provides financial security but also enables individuals to save over the long term in a disciplined manner thus fulfilling their long-term financial goals.

HDFC Life constantly endeavors to reach out to individuals across geographies thus ensuring that they are protected with a financial safety net. This partnership with Karur VysyaBank will further strengthen HDFC Life’s efforts towards Insuring India.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Karur Vysya Bank has a 107-year-old banking legacy and has been at the forefront of providing professional banking services and quality customer service. The Bank has a wide presence with a network of 827 branches spread across 20 states and 3 Union Territories.

This partnership will enable both HDFC Life and Karur Vysya Bank to offer superior life insurance products and services to their customers at scale.