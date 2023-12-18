Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood’s Kanav Saluja Attains All India Rank 2 in AILET 2024

Kanav scored a remarkable 116.25/150, equivalent to the student who secured AIR 1 and the highest ever score since the commencement of AILET.

Manya Aggarwal from MRIS, Noida secured All India Rank 35 & Tejas Sethi from MRIS, Sector 14 Faridabad secured All India Rank 145 in Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT).

All India Law Entrance Test conducted by National Law University, Delhi released the results for 2024 admissions on 14 December 2023.

All India Rank 2 holder in AILET, Kanav Saluja with Ms. Divjot Kaur – Principal, MRIS Charmwood

Kanav Saluja, a student from Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood, Faridabad has made the school proud by securing All India Rank 2 in the prestigious entrance exam.

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET), one of the most competitive and challenging law entrance examinations in the country, witnessed an outstanding performance by Saluja, who demonstrated exceptional knowledge, skills, and dedication throughout his studies and examination.

Kanav’s success is an example of both personal commitment and the high-quality education provided by MRIS. The school takes immense pride in nurturing talented individuals who excel not only academically but also exhibit a passion for any particular field.

Kanavs exemplary performance underscores his profound understanding of the legal realm, reinforcing his potential as a formidable force in the field. This remarkable accomplishment not only brings pride to MRIS Charmwood, but also resonates with the virtue of academic excellence that the institution has consistently fostered.

Since the early years of education at Manav Rachna International School Sector 21C Faridabad, Kanav has consistently demonstrated remarkable intelligence and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. After concreting his foundational education at MRIS 21C, he continued his educational journey at MRIS Charmwood from Grade 5 onwards. His exceptional academic prowess shines through consistently high scores and outstanding performance in examinations.

Kanav’s versatility and ability to excel in multiple domains has made him a true all-rounder as he has exhibited a unique blend of creativity, leadership, and dedication by winning awards in debate competitions, displaying artistic prowess in painting exhibitions, leading sports teams to victory and much more. He recently won the SOS (Schoolathon on Sustainability) competition, and has been one of the pioneering students to have initiated Model United Nations – MR Resilience.

Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, conveyed his elation, stating, “Kanav has elevated the standard of excellence, and we stand in admiration of his extraordinary achievement. Its the collective diligence and perseverance of students, parents and teachers that make such milestone successes possible.”

“Education at MRIS comprises holistic development of every student right from the early years and when students raise the flag of excellence on National platforms like these, it not only brings us immense pride but also a sense of satisfaction that we are on the right path when it comes to stimulating the love for learning,” quoted Ms. Sanyogita Sharma, Director, MRIS.

Students from Manav Rachna Schools shone in the recently declared result for Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT). Manya Aggarwal from MRIS, Noida secured All India Rank 35 & Tejas Sethi from MRIS, Sector 14 Faridabad secured All India Rank 145 in this competitive exam organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities.

Proud of the students’ resounding success, Ms. Divjot Kaur – Principal MRIS Charmwood; Ms. Nindiya Saket – Principal, MRIS Noida and Ms. Mamta Wadhwa – Director Principal, MRIS Sector 14 Faridabad congratulated them on their remarkable accomplishments that speak volumes about their love for the field and the environment cultivated at school which encourages students to explore their innate talent and skills through events, activities and competitions.

At Manav Rachna International Schools, the concept of “innovation” is introduced from a very early age through a unique Skill Development Program. The schools are equipped with state-of-the-art Future Skills & Sustainability Labs that trains students in STEAM i.e. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, the latest approach in modern education. At Manav Rachna, students grow with an optimum blend of excellence in academics, in personal growth and in human values. Be it in any sphere, students’ make their presence felt, nationally as well as internationally.