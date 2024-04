New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednessay revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses of five notable NGOs after conducting due process, citing violations such as misuse of foreign grants among other reasons. The NGOs include CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI).