HONOR brings globally acclaimed X series to the Indian market,launches HONOR X9b where innovation meets durability

HONOR, expanding its portfolio in the market, has announced the

launch of its globally acclaimed X Series line-up with the introduction of HONOR X9b today.

With this launch, HONOR aims to deliver eXtra to consumers across all segments, bringing

them unparalleled display quality, enhanced battery, along with an optimised software

performance, catering to diverse user needs.

In addition to the HONOR X9b 5G smartphone, the brand also announced the launch of its

HONOR CHOICE X5, offering superior audio, and the HONOR CHOICE Smartwatch equipped

with the HONOR Health app for fitness tracking, aiming to establish a connected ecosystem in

India.

HONOR X9b – Redefining Excellence with eXtra durability

HONOR X9b comes with HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop 360° Display, ensuring outstanding

durability and stability. Its airbag cushioning technology and innovative shock-absorbing

structure around the phone provides impressive resistance to drops up to 1.5 meters. The

phone guarantees 360° protection to all six faces and four corners, even on hard surfaces like

marble. Housing eXtra durable 5800mAh battery in a premium sleek design, allows users to go

through their day in style without constantly worrying about running out of power. For prolonged

usage and eye-comfort, HONOR X9b uses dynamic light with hardware-level low blue light that

helps reduce eye fatigue for users. Boasting a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz panel supporting

an impressive 1.5K resolution (429 PPI), 1.07 billion colors, and 100% DCI-P3, this smartphone

delivers visuals that are not just smooth but sharp and filled with intricate detail.

● The HONOR X9b 5G will be available at a MOP of Rs. 25,999 starting 12 noon 16-

February across Amazon.in, brand website – www.explorehonor.com and mainline stores

near you . Consumers can purchase the smartphone with an exciting offer of Rs. 3000

Instant Bank discount for ICICI Bank users available on all bank cards or an Exchange

Bonus of Rs. 5000 on first sale day, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 22999.

Consumers will also have the convenience of No Cost EMI for up to 6 months.

● Additionally, HONOR is giving away a complimentary Charger worth Rs 699 free of cost

as an introductory offer

● HONOR has also announced a free-of-cost HONOR Protect Plan powered by Onsitego

valued at Rs 2,999 that includes interesting offerings like one-time screen replacement

in six months, six-month extended warranty, 30-day Assured Buyback upto 90%

HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 – Ultimate Audio companion

Complementing the ‘X’ series, the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 are designed to provide a

balanced and premium quality audio experience, featuring advanced connectivity through

HONOR AI Space for effortless switching between devices. Featuring an ergonomic in-ear

design, innovative 30 DB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) algorithms, IP54 rating for dust and

water resistance, and a 35-hour battery life, these earbuds are the perfect companion for those

who demand exceptional audio performance on the go.

HONOR Choice Earbuds X5 will be available starting 16-February 12 noon across Amazon.in,

brand website – www.explorehonor.com and mainline stores near you at an affordable price of

Rs. 1999.

HONOR CHOICE Watch – Introducing the Latest HONOR Smartwatch

In addition to the X series smartphones, HONOR is proud to introduce the latest smartwatch

with a built-in HONOR Health app designed to complement your active lifestyle. Featuring

cutting-edge technology, the smartwatch boasts an AMOLED Ultra-thin display showcasing 21

dynamic ‘Always-on’ watch faces, alongside 5ATM water resistance ideal for aquatic activities

like swimming and surfing. With built-in GPS and one-click SOS calling functionality, coupled

with an ultra-long 12-day battery life, this smartwatch effortlessly synchronizes with your

smartphone, ensuring a seamless and connected experience.

HONOR CHOICE Watch will be available for Rs. 6499 with a discount of Rs 500 as launch offer

bringing the price down to Rs. 5999 starting 24th February at 12 noon across Amazon.in, brand

website – www.explorehonor.com and mainline stores near you.