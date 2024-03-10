Acropolis Mall Celebrates International Women’s Day 2024 aligning with the global theme “ Inspire Inclusion”

Acropolis Mall in Kolkata vibrantly commemorated International Women’s Day, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment in association with Sananda and Friends FM . Through a myriad of engaging activities and heartfelt recognitions, the mall embraced the theme of “Women in Our Lives” throughout the two-day celebration.

In a bid to uplift and inspire women across all domains, Acropolis Mall orchestrated a series of enriching experiences. From a captivating painting contest to extemporaneous performances celebrating diverse forms of art and culture, the stage was set for women to shine brightly under the theme of “Showcase Your Talent.” Furthermore, Acropolis Mall and Sananda invited the community to nominate remarkable women in their lives, culminating in the heartfelt felicitation of the top five nominees for their invaluable contributions.

Acclaimed painter Eleena Banik inaugurated an enchanting art exhibition, showcasing the profound perspectives of womanhood through the strokes of talented female painters. Fifteen captivating artworks adorned the atrium of the Acropolis Mall, each portraying unique facets of the feminine experience. The bold strokes of paint brushes and sprinkle of hues on canvas by the amateur women painters earned appreciation of connoisseurs of art as the works of artists portrayed different nuances of womanhood on canvas at the art exhibition celebrating Women’s Day . Participants namely Rina Roy , Kakoli Chatterjee, ,Prajukta Biswas , Mita Roy ,Pratyusa Jana , Diparati Chakraborty , Soma Banerjee, ParamitaSarkar, Kakoli Chatterjee , Anusree Bhowmick, Srijoni Biswas , Panchali Burma , Sanjukta Paul , Apama Roy and Isha Chaudhury expressed their happiness on being recognized for their art work.

The culminating ceremony on March 9th witnessed luminaries from the entertainment industry, Richa Sharma and Sonalee Chaudhuri, honouring the top achievers of the event. Their commendations echoed the sentiment of empowerment and celebration of female talent. Three women achievers under the category “Women in Our Lives” – namely Basudha Basu , Neela Sarkar and Mousumi Ghosh were felicitated. xxx, xxx and xxx were selected winners, first and second runners up in All women Art Exhibition and painting competition respectively. Acropolis Mall witnessed extempore performance of Chandrani Biswas, Basudha Basu , Enakshi Bhattacharya, Sruti Goswami , Shankhyamita Neogi, Dr. Ahana Chakraborty,, Debalina Mukherjee, Bidisha Saha ,Rajasree Mukherjee and Lipi Basu and showcased their talent in the fields of recitation, music and dance.

Commenting on the occasion , Mr. Subhadip Basu, GM. Acropolis Mall said, “ Women are the architects of our society and it is our privilege to celebrate their myriad talents and contributions. Our Women’s Day festivities, including special discounts, free makeovers, and heartfelt recognitions, are a testament to our unwavering support for gender equality and empowerment . Aligning with the global theme of Women’s Day, “Inspire Inclusion,” Acropolis Mall reiterated its commitment to fostering an environment of equal opportunities and recognition for women.

We at Acropolis Mall paid our reverence to common women who also harbour treasure troves of talents. As a beacon of innovation and inclusivity in Eastern India, Acropolis Mall remains dedicated to organizing impactful events that resonate with the community and honor the essence of womanhood. These series of innovative initiatives and presence of leading brands make Acropolis Mall as one of the most happening hang out zones and malls in Eastern India”.